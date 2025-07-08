KurseKategorien
STR: Sitio Royalties Corp Class A

18.09 USD 0.24 (1.31%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von STR hat sich für heute um -1.31% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 18.04 bis zu einem Hoch von 18.31 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Sitio Royalties Corp Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
18.04 18.31
Jahresspanne
14.58 25.51
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
18.33
Eröffnung
18.13
Bid
18.09
Ask
18.39
Tief
18.04
Hoch
18.31
Volumen
3.833 K
Tagesänderung
-1.31%
Monatsänderung
-0.06%
6-Monatsänderung
-10.22%
Jahresänderung
-16.83%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
