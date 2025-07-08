Währungen / STR
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
STR: Sitio Royalties Corp Class A
18.09 USD 0.24 (1.31%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von STR hat sich für heute um -1.31% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 18.04 bis zu einem Hoch von 18.31 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Sitio Royalties Corp Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STR News
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.19%
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.08%
- Diamondback Energy stock maintains Overweight rating at Piper Sandler
- Melius initiates Diamondback Energy stock with Buy rating, $213 price target
- Diamondback Energy price target lowered to $212 at Raymond James
- Sitio Royalties completes merger with Viper Energy, delists from NYSE
- VNOM Sub completes merger with Sitio Royalties, new entity trades as NASDAQ:VNOM
- Sitio shareholders approve merger with Viper Energy
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.15%
- Sitio Royalties (STR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Sitio Royalties (STR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Viper Energy beats Q2 earnings expectations, production rises
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.12%
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.33%
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.97%
- Kimbell Royalty (KRP) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Analysts Estimate Sitio Royalties (STR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.56%
- Viper Energy: A Low-Risk Way To Play The Permian (NASDAQ:VNOM)
- Diamondback Energy stock rating reiterated at Buy by UBS ahead of 2Q results
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.03%
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.84%
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.07%
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.19%
Tagesspanne
18.04 18.31
Jahresspanne
14.58 25.51
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 18.33
- Eröffnung
- 18.13
- Bid
- 18.09
- Ask
- 18.39
- Tief
- 18.04
- Hoch
- 18.31
- Volumen
- 3.833 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.31%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.06%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -10.22%
- Jahresänderung
- -16.83%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K