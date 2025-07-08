Valute / STR
STR: Sitio Royalties Corp Class A
18.09 USD 0.24 (1.31%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STR ha avuto una variazione del -1.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.04 e ad un massimo di 18.31.
Segui le dinamiche di Sitio Royalties Corp Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
STR News
- Diamondback Energy stock maintains Overweight rating at Piper Sandler
- Melius initiates Diamondback Energy stock with Buy rating, $213 price target
- Diamondback Energy price target lowered to $212 at Raymond James
- Sitio Royalties completes merger with Viper Energy, delists from NYSE
- VNOM Sub completes merger with Sitio Royalties, new entity trades as NASDAQ:VNOM
- Sitio shareholders approve merger with Viper Energy
- Sitio Royalties (STR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Sitio Royalties (STR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Viper Energy beats Q2 earnings expectations, production rises
- Kimbell Royalty (KRP) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Analysts Estimate Sitio Royalties (STR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Viper Energy: A Low-Risk Way To Play The Permian (NASDAQ:VNOM)
- Diamondback Energy stock rating reiterated at Buy by UBS ahead of 2Q results
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.04 18.31
Intervallo Annuale
14.58 25.51
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.33
- Apertura
- 18.13
- Bid
- 18.09
- Ask
- 18.39
- Minimo
- 18.04
- Massimo
- 18.31
- Volume
- 3.833 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.31%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -10.22%
- Variazione Annuale
- -16.83%
20 settembre, sabato