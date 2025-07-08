통화 / STR
STR: Sitio Royalties Corp Class A
18.09 USD 0.24 (1.31%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
STR 환율이 오늘 -1.31%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.04이고 고가는 18.31이었습니다.
Sitio Royalties Corp Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STR News
- Diamondback Energy stock maintains Overweight rating at Piper Sandler
- Melius initiates Diamondback Energy stock with Buy rating, $213 price target
- Diamondback Energy price target lowered to $212 at Raymond James
- Sitio Royalties completes merger with Viper Energy, delists from NYSE
- VNOM Sub completes merger with Sitio Royalties, new entity trades as NASDAQ:VNOM
- Sitio shareholders approve merger with Viper Energy
- Sitio Royalties (STR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Sitio Royalties (STR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Viper Energy beats Q2 earnings expectations, production rises
- Kimbell Royalty (KRP) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Analysts Estimate Sitio Royalties (STR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Viper Energy: A Low-Risk Way To Play The Permian (NASDAQ:VNOM)
- Diamondback Energy stock rating reiterated at Buy by UBS ahead of 2Q results
일일 변동 비율
18.04 18.31
년간 변동
14.58 25.51
- 이전 종가
- 18.33
- 시가
- 18.13
- Bid
- 18.09
- Ask
- 18.39
- 저가
- 18.04
- 고가
- 18.31
- 볼륨
- 3.833 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.31%
- 월 변동
- -0.06%
- 6개월 변동
- -10.22%
- 년간 변동율
- -16.83%
20 9월, 토요일