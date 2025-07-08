Devises / STR
STR: Sitio Royalties Corp Class A
18.09 USD 0.24 (1.31%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de STR a changé de -1.31% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 18.04 et à un maximum de 18.31.
Suivez la dynamique Sitio Royalties Corp Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
STR Nouvelles
- Diamondback Energy stock maintains Overweight rating at Piper Sandler
- Melius initiates Diamondback Energy stock with Buy rating, $213 price target
- Diamondback Energy price target lowered to $212 at Raymond James
- Sitio Royalties completes merger with Viper Energy, delists from NYSE
- VNOM Sub completes merger with Sitio Royalties, new entity trades as NASDAQ:VNOM
- Sitio shareholders approve merger with Viper Energy
- Sitio Royalties (STR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Sitio Royalties (STR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Viper Energy beats Q2 earnings expectations, production rises
- Kimbell Royalty (KRP) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Analysts Estimate Sitio Royalties (STR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Viper Energy: A Low-Risk Way To Play The Permian (NASDAQ:VNOM)
- Diamondback Energy stock rating reiterated at Buy by UBS ahead of 2Q results
Range quotidien
18.04 18.31
Range Annuel
14.58 25.51
- Clôture Précédente
- 18.33
- Ouverture
- 18.13
- Bid
- 18.09
- Ask
- 18.39
- Plus Bas
- 18.04
- Plus Haut
- 18.31
- Volume
- 3.833 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.31%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.06%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -10.22%
- Changement Annuel
- -16.83%
20 septembre, samedi