货币 / STR
STR: Sitio Royalties Corp Class A
18.09 USD 0.24 (1.31%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日STR汇率已更改-1.31%。当日，交易品种以低点18.04和高点18.31进行交易。
关注Sitio Royalties Corp Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
18.04 18.31
年范围
14.58 25.51
- 前一天收盘价
- 18.33
- 开盘价
- 18.13
- 卖价
- 18.09
- 买价
- 18.39
- 最低价
- 18.04
- 最高价
- 18.31
- 交易量
- 3.833 K
- 日变化
- -1.31%
- 月变化
- -0.06%
- 6个月变化
- -10.22%
- 年变化
- -16.83%
