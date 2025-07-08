Currencies / STR
STR: Sitio Royalties Corp Class A
18.09 USD 0.24 (1.31%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STR exchange rate has changed by -1.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.04 and at a high of 18.31.
Follow Sitio Royalties Corp Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
STR News
- Diamondback Energy stock maintains Overweight rating at Piper Sandler
- Melius initiates Diamondback Energy stock with Buy rating, $213 price target
- Diamondback Energy price target lowered to $212 at Raymond James
- Sitio Royalties completes merger with Viper Energy, delists from NYSE
- VNOM Sub completes merger with Sitio Royalties, new entity trades as NASDAQ:VNOM
- Sitio shareholders approve merger with Viper Energy
- Sitio Royalties (STR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Sitio Royalties (STR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Viper Energy beats Q2 earnings expectations, production rises
- Kimbell Royalty (KRP) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Analysts Estimate Sitio Royalties (STR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Viper Energy: A Low-Risk Way To Play The Permian (NASDAQ:VNOM)
- Diamondback Energy stock rating reiterated at Buy by UBS ahead of 2Q results
Daily Range
18.04 18.31
Year Range
14.58 25.51
- Previous Close
- 18.33
- Open
- 18.13
- Bid
- 18.09
- Ask
- 18.39
- Low
- 18.04
- High
- 18.31
- Volume
- 3.833 K
- Daily Change
- -1.31%
- Month Change
- -0.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.22%
- Year Change
- -16.83%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%