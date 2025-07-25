FiyatlarBölümler
ST: Sensata Technologies Holding plc

31.26 USD 0.60 (1.88%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

ST fiyatı bugün -1.88% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 30.97 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 31.74 aralığında işlem gördü.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
30.97 31.74
Yıllık aralık
17.32 36.64
Önceki kapanış
31.86
Açılış
31.74
Satış
31.26
Alış
31.56
Düşük
30.97
Yüksek
31.74
Hacim
2.763 K
Günlük değişim
-1.88%
Aylık değişim
-2.71%
6 aylık değişim
29.12%
Yıllık değişim
-12.41%
21 Eylül, Pazar