Dövizler / ST
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
ST: Sensata Technologies Holding plc
31.26 USD 0.60 (1.88%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
ST fiyatı bugün -1.88% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 30.97 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 31.74 aralığında işlem gördü.
Sensata Technologies Holding plc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ST haberleri
- Are Investors Undervaluing Sensata Technologies Holding (ST) Right Now?
- Watts Water Soars 40.8% in 12 Months: Is More Upside Left in the Stock?
- Why Is Sensata (ST) Up 7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Is Sensata Technologies Holding (ST) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Amphenol Rises 10% in a Month: Should Investors Buy the Stock?
- Is Sensata Technologies Holding (ST) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- Sensata Technologies surges 62% following InvestingPro’s April Fair Value alert
- Watts Water's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Up Y/Y
- Bears are Losing Control Over Sensata (ST), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
- 5 Stocks In The Spotlight From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Last Week - Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)
- Sensata (ST) Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates
- Sensata (ST) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Sensata's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Decrease Y/Y
- Sensata (ST) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Sensata Technologies Q2 2025 reports steady performance
- Sensata (ST) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Sensata Technologies shares fall as Q2 revenue drops 8.9% YoY despite earnings beat
- Sensata Tech earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Sensata Q2 2025 presentation: Free cash flow surges despite revenue decline
- Ecore names Jeff Coté as president and COO to drive growth
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Watts Water, Technologies Sensata Technologies and Thermon Group
- Garmin to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- F5 to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- 3 Instruments Stocks Set to Benefit From Industrial Automation
Günlük aralık
30.97 31.74
Yıllık aralık
17.32 36.64
- Önceki kapanış
- 31.86
- Açılış
- 31.74
- Satış
- 31.26
- Alış
- 31.56
- Düşük
- 30.97
- Yüksek
- 31.74
- Hacim
- 2.763 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.88%
- Aylık değişim
- -2.71%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 29.12%
- Yıllık değişim
- -12.41%
21 Eylül, Pazar