クォートセクション
通貨 / ST
株に戻る

ST: Sensata Technologies Holding plc

31.86 USD 0.76 (2.44%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

STの今日の為替レートは、2.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.19の安値と32.09の高値で取引されました。

Sensata Technologies Holding plcダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ST News

1日のレンジ
31.19 32.09
1年のレンジ
17.32 36.64
以前の終値
31.10
始値
31.20
買値
31.86
買値
32.16
安値
31.19
高値
32.09
出来高
1.994 K
1日の変化
2.44%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.84%
6ヶ月の変化
31.60%
1年の変化
-10.73%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K