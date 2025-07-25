通貨 / ST
ST: Sensata Technologies Holding plc
31.86 USD 0.76 (2.44%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
STの今日の為替レートは、2.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.19の安値と32.09の高値で取引されました。
Sensata Technologies Holding plcダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
31.19 32.09
1年のレンジ
17.32 36.64
- 以前の終値
- 31.10
- 始値
- 31.20
- 買値
- 31.86
- 買値
- 32.16
- 安値
- 31.19
- 高値
- 32.09
- 出来高
- 1.994 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.44%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.84%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 31.60%
- 1年の変化
- -10.73%
