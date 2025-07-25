货币 / ST
ST: Sensata Technologies Holding plc
31.65 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ST汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点31.64和高点31.88进行交易。
关注Sensata Technologies Holding plc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
31.64 31.88
年范围
17.32 36.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 31.65
- 开盘价
- 31.65
- 卖价
- 31.65
- 买价
- 31.95
- 最低价
- 31.64
- 最高价
- 31.88
- 交易量
- 160
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- -1.49%
- 6个月变化
- 30.73%
- 年变化
- -11.32%
