QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ST
Tornare a Azioni

ST: Sensata Technologies Holding plc

31.26 USD 0.60 (1.88%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ST ha avuto una variazione del -1.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.97 e ad un massimo di 31.74.

Segui le dinamiche di Sensata Technologies Holding plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ST News

Intervallo Giornaliero
30.97 31.74
Intervallo Annuale
17.32 36.64
Chiusura Precedente
31.86
Apertura
31.74
Bid
31.26
Ask
31.56
Minimo
30.97
Massimo
31.74
Volume
2.763 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.88%
Variazione Mensile
-2.71%
Variazione Semestrale
29.12%
Variazione Annuale
-12.41%
20 settembre, sabato