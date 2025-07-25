Valute / ST
ST: Sensata Technologies Holding plc
31.26 USD 0.60 (1.88%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ST ha avuto una variazione del -1.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.97 e ad un massimo di 31.74.
Segui le dinamiche di Sensata Technologies Holding plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
30.97 31.74
Intervallo Annuale
17.32 36.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 31.86
- Apertura
- 31.74
- Bid
- 31.26
- Ask
- 31.56
- Minimo
- 30.97
- Massimo
- 31.74
- Volume
- 2.763 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.88%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.71%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 29.12%
- Variazione Annuale
- -12.41%
20 settembre, sabato