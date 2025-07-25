Currencies / ST
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ST: Sensata Technologies Holding plc
31.48 USD 0.39 (1.22%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ST exchange rate has changed by -1.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.26 and at a high of 31.53.
Follow Sensata Technologies Holding plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ST News
- Are Investors Undervaluing Sensata Technologies Holding (ST) Right Now?
- Watts Water Soars 40.8% in 12 Months: Is More Upside Left in the Stock?
- Why Is Sensata (ST) Up 7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Is Sensata Technologies Holding (ST) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Amphenol Rises 10% in a Month: Should Investors Buy the Stock?
- Is Sensata Technologies Holding (ST) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- Sensata Technologies surges 62% following InvestingPro’s April Fair Value alert
- Watts Water's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Up Y/Y
- Bears are Losing Control Over Sensata (ST), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
- 5 Stocks In The Spotlight From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Last Week - Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)
- Sensata (ST) Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates
- Sensata (ST) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Sensata's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Decrease Y/Y
- Sensata (ST) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Sensata Technologies Q2 2025 reports steady performance
- Sensata (ST) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Sensata Technologies shares fall as Q2 revenue drops 8.9% YoY despite earnings beat
- Sensata Tech earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Sensata Q2 2025 presentation: Free cash flow surges despite revenue decline
- Ecore names Jeff Coté as president and COO to drive growth
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Watts Water, Technologies Sensata Technologies and Thermon Group
- Garmin to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- F5 to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- 3 Instruments Stocks Set to Benefit From Industrial Automation
Daily Range
31.26 31.53
Year Range
17.32 36.64
- Previous Close
- 31.87
- Open
- 31.43
- Bid
- 31.48
- Ask
- 31.78
- Low
- 31.26
- High
- 31.53
- Volume
- 1.048 K
- Daily Change
- -1.22%
- Month Change
- -2.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.03%
- Year Change
- -11.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%