ST: Sensata Technologies Holding plc
31.64 USD 0.54 (1.74%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ST para hoje mudou para 1.74%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 31.19 e o mais alto foi 32.04.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sensata Technologies Holding plc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
31.19 32.04
Faixa anual
17.32 36.64
- Fechamento anterior
- 31.10
- Open
- 31.20
- Bid
- 31.64
- Ask
- 31.94
- Low
- 31.19
- High
- 32.04
- Volume
- 600
- Mudança diária
- 1.74%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.53%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 30.69%
- Mudança anual
- -11.35%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh