ST: Sensata Technologies Holding plc
31.10 USD 0.55 (1.74%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ST de hoy ha cambiado un -1.74%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 30.71, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 32.44.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sensata Technologies Holding plc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
30.71 32.44
Rango anual
17.32 36.64
- Cierres anteriores
- 31.65
- Open
- 31.65
- Bid
- 31.10
- Ask
- 31.40
- Low
- 30.71
- High
- 32.44
- Volumen
- 2.326 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.74%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.21%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 28.46%
- Cambio anual
- -12.86%
