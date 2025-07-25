CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / ST
Volver a Acciones

ST: Sensata Technologies Holding plc

31.10 USD 0.55 (1.74%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ST de hoy ha cambiado un -1.74%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 30.71, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 32.44.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sensata Technologies Holding plc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ST News

Rango diario
30.71 32.44
Rango anual
17.32 36.64
Cierres anteriores
31.65
Open
31.65
Bid
31.10
Ask
31.40
Low
30.71
High
32.44
Volumen
2.326 K
Cambio diario
-1.74%
Cambio mensual
-3.21%
Cambio a 6 meses
28.46%
Cambio anual
-12.86%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B