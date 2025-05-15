FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / SRCE
SRCE: 1st Source Corporation

63.65 USD 1.56 (2.39%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SRCE fiyatı bugün -2.39% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 63.63 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 65.03 aralığında işlem gördü.

1st Source Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
63.63 65.03
Yıllık aralık
52.14 68.13
Önceki kapanış
65.21
Açılış
65.03
Satış
63.65
Alış
63.95
Düşük
63.63
Yüksek
65.03
Hacim
213
Günlük değişim
-2.39%
Aylık değişim
-0.33%
6 aylık değişim
7.52%
Yıllık değişim
7.59%
21 Eylül, Pazar