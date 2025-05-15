Dövizler / SRCE
SRCE: 1st Source Corporation
63.65 USD 1.56 (2.39%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
SRCE fiyatı bugün -2.39% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 63.63 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 65.03 aralığında işlem gördü.
1st Source Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SRCE haberleri
Günlük aralık
63.63 65.03
Yıllık aralık
52.14 68.13
- Önceki kapanış
- 65.21
- Açılış
- 65.03
- Satış
- 63.65
- Alış
- 63.95
- Düşük
- 63.63
- Yüksek
- 65.03
- Hacim
- 213
- Günlük değişim
- -2.39%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.33%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 7.52%
- Yıllık değişim
- 7.59%
21 Eylül, Pazar