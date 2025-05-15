CotationsSections
Devises / SRCE
SRCE: 1st Source Corporation

63.65 USD 1.56 (2.39%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SRCE a changé de -2.39% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 63.63 et à un maximum de 65.03.

Suivez la dynamique 1st Source Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
63.63 65.03
Range Annuel
52.14 68.13
Clôture Précédente
65.21
Ouverture
65.03
Bid
63.65
Ask
63.95
Plus Bas
63.63
Plus Haut
65.03
Volume
213
Changement quotidien
-2.39%
Changement Mensuel
-0.33%
Changement à 6 Mois
7.52%
Changement Annuel
7.59%
