SRCE: 1st Source Corporation

63.65 USD 1.56 (2.39%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SRCE ha avuto una variazione del -2.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.63 e ad un massimo di 65.03.

Segui le dinamiche di 1st Source Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
63.63 65.03
Intervallo Annuale
52.14 68.13
Chiusura Precedente
65.21
Apertura
65.03
Bid
63.65
Ask
63.95
Minimo
63.63
Massimo
65.03
Volume
213
Variazione giornaliera
-2.39%
Variazione Mensile
-0.33%
Variazione Semestrale
7.52%
Variazione Annuale
7.59%
20 settembre, sabato