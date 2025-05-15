Valute / SRCE
SRCE: 1st Source Corporation
63.65 USD 1.56 (2.39%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SRCE ha avuto una variazione del -2.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.63 e ad un massimo di 65.03.
Segui le dinamiche di 1st Source Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
63.63 65.03
Intervallo Annuale
52.14 68.13
- Chiusura Precedente
- 65.21
- Apertura
- 65.03
- Bid
- 63.65
- Ask
- 63.95
- Minimo
- 63.63
- Massimo
- 65.03
- Volume
- 213
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.52%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.59%
20 settembre, sabato