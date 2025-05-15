通貨 / SRCE
SRCE: 1st Source Corporation
65.21 USD 1.84 (2.90%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SRCEの今日の為替レートは、2.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり63.60の安値と65.26の高値で取引されました。
1st Source Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SRCE News
- Why 1st Source (SRCE) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 10th
- 1st Source (SRCE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 29th
- 1st Source Corporation: Earnings Growth To Lose Steam After A Good First Half (SRCE)
- 1st Source (SRCE) Could Be a Great Choice
- 1st Source Q2 2025 slides showcase consistent growth and digital transformation
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in 1st Source Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- 1st Source stock price target raised to $67 from $65 at DA Davidson
- 1st Source (SRCE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- 1st Source Posts Q2 Profit Beat
- 1st Source reports Q2 2025 net income of $37.32 million, up 1.43% year-over-year
- 1st Source (SRCE) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- 1st Source earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Analysts Estimate Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- 1st Source (SRCE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- 1st Source (SRCE): Fairly Valued And Conservative Management
- 1st Source Announces Promotion of Brian Duba to General Counsel and Secretary
- 1st Source Makes KBW Bank Honor Roll for 7th Consecutive Year
1日のレンジ
63.60 65.26
1年のレンジ
52.14 68.13
- 以前の終値
- 63.37
- 始値
- 63.67
- 買値
- 65.21
- 買値
- 65.51
- 安値
- 63.60
- 高値
- 65.26
- 出来高
- 177
- 1日の変化
- 2.90%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.15%
- 1年の変化
- 10.23%
