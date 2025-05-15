クォートセクション
通貨 / SRCE
SRCE: 1st Source Corporation

65.21 USD 1.84 (2.90%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SRCEの今日の為替レートは、2.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり63.60の安値と65.26の高値で取引されました。

1st Source Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
63.60 65.26
1年のレンジ
52.14 68.13
以前の終値
63.37
始値
63.67
買値
65.21
買値
65.51
安値
63.60
高値
65.26
出来高
177
1日の変化
2.90%
1ヶ月の変化
2.11%
6ヶ月の変化
10.15%
1年の変化
10.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K