货币 / SRCE
SRCE: 1st Source Corporation
63.12 USD 0.18 (0.28%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SRCE汇率已更改-0.28%。当日，交易品种以低点62.08和高点63.24进行交易。
关注1st Source Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
62.08 63.24
年范围
52.14 68.13
- 前一天收盘价
- 63.30
- 开盘价
- 63.07
- 卖价
- 63.12
- 买价
- 63.42
- 最低价
- 62.08
- 最高价
- 63.24
- 交易量
- 152
- 日变化
- -0.28%
- 月变化
- -1.16%
- 6个月变化
- 6.62%
- 年变化
- 6.69%
