통화 / SRCE
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SRCE: 1st Source Corporation
63.65 USD 1.56 (2.39%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SRCE 환율이 오늘 -2.39%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 63.63이고 고가는 65.03이었습니다.
1st Source Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SRCE News
- Why 1st Source (SRCE) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 10th
- 1st Source (SRCE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 29th
- 1st Source Corporation: Earnings Growth To Lose Steam After A Good First Half (SRCE)
- 1st Source (SRCE) Could Be a Great Choice
- 1st Source Q2 2025 slides showcase consistent growth and digital transformation
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in 1st Source Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- 1st Source stock price target raised to $67 from $65 at DA Davidson
- 1st Source (SRCE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- 1st Source Posts Q2 Profit Beat
- 1st Source reports Q2 2025 net income of $37.32 million, up 1.43% year-over-year
- 1st Source (SRCE) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- 1st Source earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Analysts Estimate Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Why 1st Source (SRCE) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- 1st Source (SRCE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- 1st Source (SRCE): Fairly Valued And Conservative Management
- 1st Source Announces Promotion of Brian Duba to General Counsel and Secretary
- 1st Source Makes KBW Bank Honor Roll for 7th Consecutive Year
일일 변동 비율
63.63 65.03
년간 변동
52.14 68.13
- 이전 종가
- 65.21
- 시가
- 65.03
- Bid
- 63.65
- Ask
- 63.95
- 저가
- 63.63
- 고가
- 65.03
- 볼륨
- 213
- 일일 변동
- -2.39%
- 월 변동
- -0.33%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.52%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.59%
20 9월, 토요일