SRCE: 1st Source Corporation
64.72 USD 1.35 (2.13%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SRCE para hoje mudou para 2.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 63.60 e o mais alto foi 64.91.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas 1st Source Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SRCE Notícias
- Why 1st Source (SRCE) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 10th
- 1st Source (SRCE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 29th
- 1st Source Corporation: Earnings Growth To Lose Steam After A Good First Half (SRCE)
- 1st Source (SRCE) Could Be a Great Choice
- 1st Source Q2 2025 slides showcase consistent growth and digital transformation
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in 1st Source Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- 1st Source stock price target raised to $67 from $65 at DA Davidson
- 1st Source (SRCE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- 1st Source Posts Q2 Profit Beat
- 1st Source reports Q2 2025 net income of $37.32 million, up 1.43% year-over-year
- 1st Source (SRCE) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- 1st Source earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Analysts Estimate Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Why 1st Source (SRCE) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- 1st Source (SRCE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- 1st Source (SRCE): Fairly Valued And Conservative Management
- 1st Source Announces Promotion of Brian Duba to General Counsel and Secretary
- 1st Source Makes KBW Bank Honor Roll for 7th Consecutive Year
Faixa diária
63.60 64.91
Faixa anual
52.14 68.13
- Fechamento anterior
- 63.37
- Open
- 63.67
- Bid
- 64.72
- Ask
- 65.02
- Low
- 63.60
- High
- 64.91
- Volume
- 24
- Mudança diária
- 2.13%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.35%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.32%
- Mudança anual
- 9.40%
