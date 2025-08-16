- Genel bakış
SPLG: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF
SPLG fiyatı bugün 0.24% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 77.39 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 77.91 aralığında işlem gördü.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPLG haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is SPLG stock price today?
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) stock is priced at 77.83 today. It trades within 0.24%, yesterday's close was 77.64, and trading volume reached 6914.
Does SPLG stock pay dividends?
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF is currently valued at 77.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.41% and USD.
How to buy SPLG stock?
You can buy SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) shares at the current price of 77.83. Orders are usually placed near 77.83 or 78.13, while 6914 and 0.32% show market activity.
How to invest into SPLG stock?
Investing in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF involves considering the yearly range 56.66 - 78.73 and current price 77.83. Many compare 3.77% and 18.72% before placing orders at 77.83 or 78.13.
What are SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) in the past year was 78.73. Within 56.66 - 78.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 77.64 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) over the year was 56.66. Comparing it with the current 77.83 and 56.66 - 78.73 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SPLG stock split?
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 77.64, and 15.41% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 77.64
- Açılış
- 77.58
- Satış
- 77.83
- Alış
- 78.13
- Düşük
- 77.39
- Yüksek
- 77.91
- Hacim
- 6.914 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.24%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.77%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 18.72%
- Yıllık değişim
- 15.41%