Divisas / SPLG
SPLG: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF
77.57 USD 0.08 (0.10%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SPLG de hoy ha cambiado un -0.10%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 76.99, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 77.85.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
SPLG News
Rango diario
76.99 77.85
Rango anual
56.66 77.86
- Cierres anteriores
- 77.65
- Open
- 77.66
- Bid
- 77.57
- Ask
- 77.87
- Low
- 76.99
- High
- 77.85
- Volumen
- 7.678 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.10%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.43%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 18.32%
- Cambio anual
- 15.02%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 231 K
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 1.920 M
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B