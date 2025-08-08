Currencies / SPLG
SPLG: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF
77.65 USD 0.11 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SPLG exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.56 and at a high of 77.86.
Follow SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
77.56 77.86
Year Range
56.66 77.86
- Previous Close
- 77.76
- Open
- 77.83
- Bid
- 77.65
- Ask
- 77.95
- Low
- 77.56
- High
- 77.86
- Volume
- 5.091 K
- Daily Change
- -0.14%
- Month Change
- 3.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.44%
- Year Change
- 15.14%
