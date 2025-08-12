Valute / SPLG
SPLG: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF
78.30 USD 0.37 (0.47%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SPLG ha avuto una variazione del 0.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 77.92 e ad un massimo di 78.40.
Segui le dinamiche di SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SPLG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
77.92 78.40
Intervallo Annuale
56.66 78.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 77.93
- Apertura
- 78.14
- Bid
- 78.30
- Ask
- 78.60
- Minimo
- 77.92
- Massimo
- 78.40
- Volume
- 5.031 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.47%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.40%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.43%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.10%
21 settembre, domenica