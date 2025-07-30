FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / SONO
SONO: Sonos Inc

15.57 USD 0.08 (0.52%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SONO fiyatı bugün 0.52% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 15.36 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 15.66 aralığında işlem gördü.

Sonos Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Günlük aralık
15.36 15.66
Yıllık aralık
7.63 15.89
Önceki kapanış
15.49
Açılış
15.45
Satış
15.57
Alış
15.87
Düşük
15.36
Yüksek
15.66
Hacim
3.668 K
Günlük değişim
0.52%
Aylık değişim
14.15%
6 aylık değişim
46.33%
Yıllık değişim
25.87%
21 Eylül, Pazar