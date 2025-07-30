Currencies / SONO
SONO: Sonos Inc
15.52 USD 0.04 (0.26%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SONO exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.23 and at a high of 15.54.
Follow Sonos Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SONO News
Daily Range
15.23 15.54
Year Range
7.63 15.89
- Previous Close
- 15.56
- Open
- 15.51
- Bid
- 15.52
- Ask
- 15.82
- Low
- 15.23
- High
- 15.54
- Volume
- 4.466 K
- Daily Change
- -0.26%
- Month Change
- 13.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 45.86%
- Year Change
- 25.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%