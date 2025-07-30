通貨 / SONO
SONO: Sonos Inc
15.49 USD 0.40 (2.65%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SONOの今日の為替レートは、2.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.13の安値と15.56の高値で取引されました。
Sonos Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SONO News
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Sonos (SONO) is a Great Choice
- Sonos (SONO) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Why Is GoPro (GPRO) Up 32.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Sonos: With Return To Growth Expected, A Light Emerges (NASDAQ:SONO)
- Sonos: Green Shoots Might Be Emerging (NASDAQ:SONO)
- Sonos (SONO) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Here's Why Sonos (SONO) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Sonos at Rosenblatt Summit: Strategic Shifts Amid AI Focus
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Sonos (SONO): Will It Gain?
- GoPro's Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Down Y/Y
- Sonos' Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Beat, Stock Up
- Sonos Q3 2025 slides reveal strong earnings beat, strategic pricing shifts
- Sonos (SONO) Q3 Revenue Tops by 6%
- Sonos (SONO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Sonos (SONO) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Sonos shares surge as Q3 results top expectations
- Sonos earnings beat by $0.45, revenue topped estimates
- Sonos Inc (SONO) sees Coliseum Capital increase stake by $2.59 million
- Deezer H1 2025 slides: Music streamer turns profitable as cost-cutting measures take effect
- Sonos to Announce Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
- Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Tuesday’s Top Insider Trades: Significant Buys and Sells Revealed
- One Big Beautiful Bill Act a tailwind for Apple and others - Morgan Stanley
- Sonos major shareholder buys $14.8 million in stock
1日のレンジ
15.13 15.56
1年のレンジ
7.63 15.89
- 以前の終値
- 15.09
- 始値
- 15.25
- 買値
- 15.49
- 買値
- 15.79
- 安値
- 15.13
- 高値
- 15.56
- 出来高
- 3.887 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.65%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 13.56%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 45.58%
- 1年の変化
- 25.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K