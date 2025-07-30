クォートセクション
通貨 / SONO
株に戻る

SONO: Sonos Inc

15.49 USD 0.40 (2.65%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SONOの今日の為替レートは、2.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.13の安値と15.56の高値で取引されました。

Sonos Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SONO News

1日のレンジ
15.13 15.56
1年のレンジ
7.63 15.89
以前の終値
15.09
始値
15.25
買値
15.49
買値
15.79
安値
15.13
高値
15.56
出来高
3.887 K
1日の変化
2.65%
1ヶ月の変化
13.56%
6ヶ月の変化
45.58%
1年の変化
25.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K