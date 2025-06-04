Dövizler / SON
SON: Sonoco Products Company
46.32 USD 0.69 (1.47%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
SON fiyatı bugün -1.47% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 46.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 47.05 aralığında işlem gördü.
Sonoco Products Company hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Günlük aralık
46.00 47.05
Yıllık aralık
39.46 55.34
- Önceki kapanış
- 47.01
- Açılış
- 47.05
- Satış
- 46.32
- Alış
- 46.62
- Düşük
- 46.00
- Yüksek
- 47.05
- Hacim
- 2.249 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.47%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.24%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -2.32%
- Yıllık değişim
- -14.66%
21 Eylül, Pazar