Valute / SON
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SON: Sonoco Products Company
46.32 USD 0.69 (1.47%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SON ha avuto una variazione del -1.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.00 e ad un massimo di 47.05.
Segui le dinamiche di Sonoco Products Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SON News
- AptarGroup Rewards Shareholders With 7% Hike in Quarterly Dividend
- Sonoco to Reduce Debt and Boost Portfolio With ThermoSafe Divestment
- Sonoco to Sell ThermoSafe Business to Arsenal Capital Partners for Up to $725 Million
- Sonoco to sell ThermoSafe unit to Arsenal Capital for up to $725 million
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Sonoco Products Company (SON) Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:SON)
- Sonoco Products Stock: Worth The Patience Required (NYSE:SON)
- Silgan Holdings stock rating upgraded by BofA Securities on valuation
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Sonoco Q2 2025 slides: revenue surges 49%, Consumer segment leads growth
- Sonoco Products earnings missed by $0.08, revenue was in line with estimates
- Citi reiterates Buy rating on Sonoco Products stock ahead of earnings
- Sonoco (SON) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Sonoco invests $30 million to expand adhesives and sealants capacity
- BofA downgrades Ball, Greif, O I Glass and Silgan as packaging outlook cools
- Sonoco Announces Death of Can-making Industry Leader TomÃ¡s LÃ³pez
- Sonoco Stock: 20% Compound Total Annual Return Potential (NYSE:SON)
- Sonoco Products: Mundane Business With A Solid Yield (NYSE:SON)
- Sonoco names Paul Joachimczyk as new chief financial officer
- Graphic Packaging Holding: Near-Term Headwinds To Weigh On The Stock
- June's Top Dividend Aristocrat Fat Pitches: Blue-Chip Bargains You Can't Miss
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- UBS launches coverage on paper stocks, most bullish on International Paper
- UBS initiates Sonoco Products stock with neutral rating and $48 target
Intervallo Giornaliero
46.00 47.05
Intervallo Annuale
39.46 55.34
- Chiusura Precedente
- 47.01
- Apertura
- 47.05
- Bid
- 46.32
- Ask
- 46.62
- Minimo
- 46.00
- Massimo
- 47.05
- Volume
- 2.249 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.47%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- -14.66%
20 settembre, sabato