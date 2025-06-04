QuotazioniSezioni
SON: Sonoco Products Company

46.32 USD 0.69 (1.47%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SON ha avuto una variazione del -1.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.00 e ad un massimo di 47.05.

Segui le dinamiche di Sonoco Products Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
46.00 47.05
Intervallo Annuale
39.46 55.34
Chiusura Precedente
47.01
Apertura
47.05
Bid
46.32
Ask
46.62
Minimo
46.00
Massimo
47.05
Volume
2.249 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.47%
Variazione Mensile
-1.24%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.32%
Variazione Annuale
-14.66%
20 settembre, sabato