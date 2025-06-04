QuotesSections
SON: Sonoco Products Company

47.10 USD 0.63 (1.32%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SON exchange rate has changed by -1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.04 and at a high of 47.86.

Follow Sonoco Products Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
47.04 47.86
Year Range
39.46 55.34
Previous Close
47.73
Open
47.86
Bid
47.10
Ask
47.40
Low
47.04
High
47.86
Volume
967
Daily Change
-1.32%
Month Change
0.43%
6 Months Change
-0.67%
Year Change
-13.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%