Devises / SON
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
SON: Sonoco Products Company
46.32 USD 0.69 (1.47%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SON a changé de -1.47% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 46.00 et à un maximum de 47.05.
Suivez la dynamique Sonoco Products Company. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SON Nouvelles
- AptarGroup Rewards Shareholders With 7% Hike in Quarterly Dividend
- Sonoco to Reduce Debt and Boost Portfolio With ThermoSafe Divestment
- Sonoco to Sell ThermoSafe Business to Arsenal Capital Partners for Up to $725 Million
- Sonoco to sell ThermoSafe unit to Arsenal Capital for up to $725 million
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Sonoco Products Company (SON) Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:SON)
- Sonoco Products Stock: Worth The Patience Required (NYSE:SON)
- Silgan Holdings stock rating upgraded by BofA Securities on valuation
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Sonoco Q2 2025 slides: revenue surges 49%, Consumer segment leads growth
- Sonoco Products earnings missed by $0.08, revenue was in line with estimates
- Citi reiterates Buy rating on Sonoco Products stock ahead of earnings
- Sonoco (SON) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Sonoco invests $30 million to expand adhesives and sealants capacity
- BofA downgrades Ball, Greif, O I Glass and Silgan as packaging outlook cools
- Sonoco Announces Death of Can-making Industry Leader TomÃ¡s LÃ³pez
- Sonoco Stock: 20% Compound Total Annual Return Potential (NYSE:SON)
- Sonoco Products: Mundane Business With A Solid Yield (NYSE:SON)
- Sonoco names Paul Joachimczyk as new chief financial officer
- Graphic Packaging Holding: Near-Term Headwinds To Weigh On The Stock
- June's Top Dividend Aristocrat Fat Pitches: Blue-Chip Bargains You Can't Miss
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- UBS launches coverage on paper stocks, most bullish on International Paper
- UBS initiates Sonoco Products stock with neutral rating and $48 target
Range quotidien
46.00 47.05
Range Annuel
39.46 55.34
- Clôture Précédente
- 47.01
- Ouverture
- 47.05
- Bid
- 46.32
- Ask
- 46.62
- Plus Bas
- 46.00
- Plus Haut
- 47.05
- Volume
- 2.249 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.47%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.24%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -2.32%
- Changement Annuel
- -14.66%
20 septembre, samedi