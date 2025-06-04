CotationsSections
Devises / SON
Retour à Actions

SON: Sonoco Products Company

46.32 USD 0.69 (1.47%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SON a changé de -1.47% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 46.00 et à un maximum de 47.05.

Suivez la dynamique Sonoco Products Company. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SON Nouvelles

Range quotidien
46.00 47.05
Range Annuel
39.46 55.34
Clôture Précédente
47.01
Ouverture
47.05
Bid
46.32
Ask
46.62
Plus Bas
46.00
Plus Haut
47.05
Volume
2.249 K
Changement quotidien
-1.47%
Changement Mensuel
-1.24%
Changement à 6 Mois
-2.32%
Changement Annuel
-14.66%
20 septembre, samedi