Divisas / SON
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
SON: Sonoco Products Company
47.39 USD 0.21 (0.45%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SON de hoy ha cambiado un 0.45%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 47.15, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 48.37.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sonoco Products Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SON News
- AptarGroup Rewards Shareholders With 7% Hike in Quarterly Dividend
- Sonoco to Reduce Debt and Boost Portfolio With ThermoSafe Divestment
- Sonoco to Sell ThermoSafe Business to Arsenal Capital Partners for Up to $725 Million
- Sonoco to sell ThermoSafe unit to Arsenal Capital for up to $725 million
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Sonoco Products Company (SON) Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:SON)
- Sonoco Products Stock: Worth The Patience Required (NYSE:SON)
- Silgan Holdings stock rating upgraded by BofA Securities on valuation
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Sonoco Q2 2025 slides: revenue surges 49%, Consumer segment leads growth
- Sonoco Products earnings missed by $0.08, revenue was in line with estimates
- Citi reiterates Buy rating on Sonoco Products stock ahead of earnings
- Sonoco (SON) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Sonoco invests $30 million to expand adhesives and sealants capacity
- BofA downgrades Ball, Greif, O I Glass and Silgan as packaging outlook cools
- Sonoco Announces Death of Can-making Industry Leader TomÃ¡s LÃ³pez
- Sonoco Stock: 20% Compound Total Annual Return Potential (NYSE:SON)
- Sonoco Products: Mundane Business With A Solid Yield (NYSE:SON)
- Sonoco names Paul Joachimczyk as new chief financial officer
- Graphic Packaging Holding: Near-Term Headwinds To Weigh On The Stock
- June's Top Dividend Aristocrat Fat Pitches: Blue-Chip Bargains You Can't Miss
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- UBS launches coverage on paper stocks, most bullish on International Paper
- UBS initiates Sonoco Products stock with neutral rating and $48 target
Rango diario
47.15 48.37
Rango anual
39.46 55.34
- Cierres anteriores
- 47.18
- Open
- 47.39
- Bid
- 47.39
- Ask
- 47.69
- Low
- 47.15
- High
- 48.37
- Volumen
- 1.664 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.45%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.04%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -0.06%
- Cambio anual
- -12.69%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B