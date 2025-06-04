货币 / SON
SON: Sonoco Products Company
47.42 USD 0.24 (0.51%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SON汇率已更改0.51%。当日，交易品种以低点47.41和高点47.63进行交易。
关注Sonoco Products Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SON新闻
- AptarGroup Rewards Shareholders With 7% Hike in Quarterly Dividend
- Sonoco to Reduce Debt and Boost Portfolio With ThermoSafe Divestment
- Sonoco to Sell ThermoSafe Business to Arsenal Capital Partners for Up to $725 Million
- Sonoco to sell ThermoSafe unit to Arsenal Capital for up to $725 million
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Sonoco Products Company (SON) Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:SON)
- Sonoco Products Stock: Worth The Patience Required (NYSE:SON)
- Silgan Holdings stock rating upgraded by BofA Securities on valuation
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Sonoco Q2 2025 slides: revenue surges 49%, Consumer segment leads growth
- Sonoco Products earnings missed by $0.08, revenue was in line with estimates
- Citi reiterates Buy rating on Sonoco Products stock ahead of earnings
- Sonoco (SON) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Sonoco invests $30 million to expand adhesives and sealants capacity
- BofA downgrades Ball, Greif, O I Glass and Silgan as packaging outlook cools
- Sonoco Announces Death of Can-making Industry Leader TomÃ¡s LÃ³pez
- Sonoco Stock: 20% Compound Total Annual Return Potential (NYSE:SON)
- Sonoco Products: Mundane Business With A Solid Yield (NYSE:SON)
- Sonoco names Paul Joachimczyk as new chief financial officer
- Graphic Packaging Holding: Near-Term Headwinds To Weigh On The Stock
- June's Top Dividend Aristocrat Fat Pitches: Blue-Chip Bargains You Can't Miss
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- UBS launches coverage on paper stocks, most bullish on International Paper
- UBS initiates Sonoco Products stock with neutral rating and $48 target
日范围
47.41 47.63
年范围
39.46 55.34
- 前一天收盘价
- 47.18
- 开盘价
- 47.55
- 卖价
- 47.42
- 买价
- 47.72
- 最低价
- 47.41
- 最高价
- 47.63
- 交易量
- 104
- 日变化
- 0.51%
- 月变化
- 1.11%
- 6个月变化
- 0.00%
- 年变化
- -12.64%
