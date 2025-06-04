通貨 / SON
SON: Sonoco Products Company
47.01 USD 0.38 (0.80%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SONの今日の為替レートは、-0.80%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり46.77の安値と47.47の高値で取引されました。
Sonoco Products Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SON News
- AptarGroup Rewards Shareholders With 7% Hike in Quarterly Dividend
- Sonoco to Reduce Debt and Boost Portfolio With ThermoSafe Divestment
- Sonoco to Sell ThermoSafe Business to Arsenal Capital Partners for Up to $725 Million
- Sonoco to sell ThermoSafe unit to Arsenal Capital for up to $725 million
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Sonoco Products Company (SON) Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:SON)
- Sonoco Products Stock: Worth The Patience Required (NYSE:SON)
- Silgan Holdings stock rating upgraded by BofA Securities on valuation
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Sonoco Q2 2025 slides: revenue surges 49%, Consumer segment leads growth
- Sonoco Products earnings missed by $0.08, revenue was in line with estimates
- Citi reiterates Buy rating on Sonoco Products stock ahead of earnings
- Sonoco (SON) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Sonoco invests $30 million to expand adhesives and sealants capacity
- BofA downgrades Ball, Greif, O I Glass and Silgan as packaging outlook cools
- Sonoco Announces Death of Can-making Industry Leader TomÃ¡s LÃ³pez
- Sonoco Stock: 20% Compound Total Annual Return Potential (NYSE:SON)
- Sonoco Products: Mundane Business With A Solid Yield (NYSE:SON)
- Sonoco names Paul Joachimczyk as new chief financial officer
- Graphic Packaging Holding: Near-Term Headwinds To Weigh On The Stock
- June's Top Dividend Aristocrat Fat Pitches: Blue-Chip Bargains You Can't Miss
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- UBS launches coverage on paper stocks, most bullish on International Paper
- UBS initiates Sonoco Products stock with neutral rating and $48 target
1日のレンジ
46.77 47.47
1年のレンジ
39.46 55.34
- 以前の終値
- 47.39
- 始値
- 47.28
- 買値
- 47.01
- 買値
- 47.31
- 安値
- 46.77
- 高値
- 47.47
- 出来高
- 990
- 1日の変化
- -0.80%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.86%
- 1年の変化
- -13.39%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K