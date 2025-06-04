クォートセクション
通貨 / SON
株に戻る

SON: Sonoco Products Company

47.01 USD 0.38 (0.80%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SONの今日の為替レートは、-0.80%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり46.77の安値と47.47の高値で取引されました。

Sonoco Products Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SON News

1日のレンジ
46.77 47.47
1年のレンジ
39.46 55.34
以前の終値
47.39
始値
47.28
買値
47.01
買値
47.31
安値
46.77
高値
47.47
出来高
990
1日の変化
-0.80%
1ヶ月の変化
0.23%
6ヶ月の変化
-0.86%
1年の変化
-13.39%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K