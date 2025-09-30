- Genel bakış
SLXNW: Silexion Therapeutics Corp
SLXNW fiyatı bugün -0.56% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.0355 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.0355 aralığında işlem gördü.
Silexion Therapeutics Corp hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is SLXNW stock price today?
Silexion Therapeutics Corp stock is priced at 0.0355 today. It trades within -0.56%, yesterday's close was 0.0357, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of SLXNW shows these updates.
Does Silexion Therapeutics Corp stock pay dividends?
Silexion Therapeutics Corp is currently valued at 0.0355. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -29.00% and USD. View the chart live to track SLXNW movements.
How to buy SLXNW stock?
You can buy Silexion Therapeutics Corp shares at the current price of 0.0355. Orders are usually placed near 0.0355 or 0.0385, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SLXNW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SLXNW stock?
Investing in Silexion Therapeutics Corp involves considering the yearly range 0.0139 - 0.1100 and current price 0.0355. Many compare 1.14% and -43.92% before placing orders at 0.0355 or 0.0385. Explore the SLXNW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Silexion Therapeutics Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Silexion Therapeutics Corp in the past year was 0.1100. Within 0.0139 - 0.1100, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0357 helps spot resistance levels. Track Silexion Therapeutics Corp performance using the live chart.
What are Silexion Therapeutics Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXNW) over the year was 0.0139. Comparing it with the current 0.0355 and 0.0139 - 0.1100 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SLXNW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SLXNW stock split?
Silexion Therapeutics Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0357, and -29.00% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 0.0357
- Açılış
- 0.0355
- Satış
- 0.0355
- Alış
- 0.0385
- Düşük
- 0.0355
- Yüksek
- 0.0355
- Hacim
- 2
- Günlük değişim
- -0.56%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.14%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -43.92%
- Yıllık değişim
- -29.00%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4