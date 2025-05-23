Dövizler / SIBN
SIBN: SI-BONE Inc
14.60 USD 0.58 (3.82%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
SIBN fiyatı bugün -3.82% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 14.48 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 15.21 aralığında işlem gördü.
SI-BONE Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
SIBN haberleri
- Si-Bone at Barclays Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- SI-BONE stock price target reiterated at $25 by Cantor Fitzgerald
- Dunn, director at Si-Bone, sells $5,090 in SIBN stock
- Si-bone (SIBN) Q2 Revenue Jumps 22%
- SI-BONE stock price target raised to $28 from $27 at Jefferies on strong Q2
- SI-BONE, Inc. (SIBN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- SI-BONE, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SIBN)
- Si-Bone (SIBN) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Si-Bone Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- SI-BONE Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 22%, raises full-year guidance
- Si-Bone earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Glaukos (GKOS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Si-Bone SVP Pisetsky sells $57k in shares
- Si-Bone at 2025 Truist MedTech: Strategic Growth and Expansion
- SI-BONE to Truist Securities MedTech Conference on June 17, 2025
- SI-BONE to Present at Goldman Sachs 46th Global Healthcare Conference on June 10, 2025
Günlük aralık
14.48 15.21
Yıllık aralık
11.70 20.06
- Önceki kapanış
- 15.18
- Açılış
- 15.20
- Satış
- 14.60
- Alış
- 14.90
- Düşük
- 14.48
- Yüksek
- 15.21
- Hacim
- 1.551 K
- Günlük değişim
- -3.82%
- Aylık değişim
- -11.35%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 4.51%
- Yıllık değişim
- 2.82%
21 Eylül, Pazar