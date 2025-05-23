통화 / SIBN
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SIBN: SI-BONE Inc
14.60 USD 0.58 (3.82%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SIBN 환율이 오늘 -3.82%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.48이고 고가는 15.21이었습니다.
SI-BONE Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SIBN News
- EU, 러시아에 대한 19번째 제재 패키지 제안, 완전한 LNG 금지 포함
- EU proposes 19th sanctions package against Russia, includes full LNG ban
- Si-Bone at Barclays Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Factbox-Russian energy export disruptions since start of Ukraine war
- SI-BONE stock price target reiterated at $25 by Cantor Fitzgerald
- Dunn, director at Si-Bone, sells $5,090 in SIBN stock
- Si-bone (SIBN) Q2 Revenue Jumps 22%
- SI-BONE stock price target raised to $28 from $27 at Jefferies on strong Q2
- SI-BONE, Inc. (SIBN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- SI-BONE, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SIBN)
- Si-Bone (SIBN) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Si-Bone Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- SI-BONE Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 22%, raises full-year guidance
- Si-Bone earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Glaukos (GKOS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Serbia seeks extension of US sanctions waiver for oil firm NIS, minister says
- Si-Bone SVP Pisetsky sells $57k in shares
- Russia’s spy agency says Serbia sold ammunition to Ukraine via Bulgaria, Czech Republic
- US, Chinese strategic reserve buys may offset oil surplus, Russia’s Gazprom Neft says
- Si-Bone at 2025 Truist MedTech: Strategic Growth and Expansion
- SI-BONE to Truist Securities MedTech Conference on June 17, 2025
- SI-BONE to Present at Goldman Sachs 46th Global Healthcare Conference on June 10, 2025
- Russia’s cooling economy facing ’hypothermia’ risks, minister warns
- Exclusive-Russia’s major exporters cut rail cargo volumes as economy slows, document shows
일일 변동 비율
14.48 15.21
년간 변동
11.70 20.06
- 이전 종가
- 15.18
- 시가
- 15.20
- Bid
- 14.60
- Ask
- 14.90
- 저가
- 14.48
- 고가
- 15.21
- 볼륨
- 1.551 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.82%
- 월 변동
- -11.35%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.51%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.82%
20 9월, 토요일