通貨 / SIBN
SIBN: SI-BONE Inc

15.18 USD 0.47 (3.20%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SIBNの今日の為替レートは、3.20%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.71の安値と15.24の高値で取引されました。

SI-BONE Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
14.71 15.24
1年のレンジ
11.70 20.06
以前の終値
14.71
始値
14.81
買値
15.18
買値
15.48
安値
14.71
高値
15.24
出来高
1.191 K
1日の変化
3.20%
1ヶ月の変化
-7.83%
6ヶ月の変化
8.66%
1年の変化
6.90%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K