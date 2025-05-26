QuotazioniSezioni
SIBN: SI-BONE Inc

14.60 USD 0.58 (3.82%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SIBN ha avuto una variazione del -3.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.48 e ad un massimo di 15.21.

Segui le dinamiche di SI-BONE Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.48 15.21
Intervallo Annuale
11.70 20.06
Chiusura Precedente
15.18
Apertura
15.20
Bid
14.60
Ask
14.90
Minimo
14.48
Massimo
15.21
Volume
1.551 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.82%
Variazione Mensile
-11.35%
Variazione Semestrale
4.51%
Variazione Annuale
2.82%
20 settembre, sabato