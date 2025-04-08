Divisas / SIBN
SIBN: SI-BONE Inc
14.71 USD 0.39 (2.58%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SIBN de hoy ha cambiado un -2.58%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 14.67, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 15.38.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SI-BONE Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
SIBN News
- Si-Bone at Barclays Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- SI-BONE stock price target reiterated at $25 by Cantor Fitzgerald
- Dunn, director at Si-Bone, sells $5,090 in SIBN stock
- Si-bone (SIBN) Q2 Revenue Jumps 22%
- SI-BONE stock price target raised to $28 from $27 at Jefferies on strong Q2
- SI-BONE, Inc. (SIBN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- SI-BONE, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SIBN)
- Si-Bone (SIBN) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Si-Bone Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- SI-BONE Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 22%, raises full-year guidance
- Si-Bone earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Si-Bone SVP Pisetsky sells $57k in shares
- Si-Bone at 2025 Truist MedTech: Strategic Growth and Expansion
- SI-BONE to Truist Securities MedTech Conference on June 17, 2025
- SI-BONE to Present at Goldman Sachs 46th Global Healthcare Conference on June 10, 2025
- SI-BONE, Inc.: Small-cap Developer Of Medical Implants And A Steady Revenue Grower (SIBN)
Rango diario
14.67 15.38
Rango anual
11.70 20.06
- Cierres anteriores
- 15.10
- Open
- 15.18
- Bid
- 14.71
- Ask
- 15.01
- Low
- 14.67
- High
- 15.38
- Volumen
- 1.107 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.58%
- Cambio mensual
- -10.69%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 5.30%
- Cambio anual
- 3.59%
