SIBN: SI-BONE Inc
15.09 USD 0.38 (2.58%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SIBN para hoje mudou para 2.58%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.71 e o mais alto foi 15.16.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SI-BONE Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SIBN Notícias
- Si-Bone at Barclays Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- SI-BONE stock price target reiterated at $25 by Cantor Fitzgerald
- Dunn, director at Si-Bone, sells $5,090 in SIBN stock
- Si-bone (SIBN) Q2 Revenue Jumps 22%
- SI-BONE stock price target raised to $28 from $27 at Jefferies on strong Q2
- SI-BONE, Inc. (SIBN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- SI-BONE, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SIBN)
- Si-Bone (SIBN) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Si-Bone Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- SI-BONE Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 22%, raises full-year guidance
- Si-Bone earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Si-Bone SVP Pisetsky sells $57k in shares
- Si-Bone at 2025 Truist MedTech: Strategic Growth and Expansion
- SI-BONE to Truist Securities MedTech Conference on June 17, 2025
- SI-BONE to Present at Goldman Sachs 46th Global Healthcare Conference on June 10, 2025
- SI-BONE, Inc.: Small-cap Developer Of Medical Implants And A Steady Revenue Grower (SIBN)
Faixa diária
14.71 15.16
Faixa anual
11.70 20.06
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.71
- Open
- 14.81
- Bid
- 15.09
- Ask
- 15.39
- Low
- 14.71
- High
- 15.16
- Volume
- 202
- Mudança diária
- 2.58%
- Mudança mensal
- -8.38%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.02%
- Mudança anual
- 6.27%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh