Dövizler / SEM
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
SEM: Select Medical Holdings Corporation
12.35 USD 0.28 (2.22%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
SEM fiyatı bugün -2.22% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 12.34 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 12.65 aralığında işlem gördü.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SEM haberleri
- Portugal stocks higher at close of trade; PSI up 0.24%
- Why Select Medical (SEM) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Portugal stocks lower at close of trade; PSI down 0.58%
- Portugal stocks higher at close of trade; PSI up 1.32%
- Select Medical appoints Thomas Mullin as new CEO
- Here's Why Select Medical (SEM) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Portugal stocks lower at close of trade; PSI down 0.79%
- Portugal stocks higher at close of trade; PSI up 0.29%
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Portugal stocks lower at close of trade; PSI down 0.46%
- Mizuho lowers Select Medical Holdings stock price target on LTCH segment pressure
- Mizuho lowers Select Medical stock price target to $18 on LTCH segment pressure
- Portugal stocks higher at close of trade; PSI up 0.23%
- Select Medical (SEM) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Select Medical Shares Down 20% Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
- Portugal stocks lower at close of trade; PSI down 0.25%
- Portugal stocks higher at close of trade; PSI up 1.35%
- Select Medical stock reaffirmed as Buy by Benchmark with $21 price target
- Should Value Investors Buy Select Medical (SEM) Stock?
- Here's Why Select Medical (SEM) is a Strong Value Stock
- Amazon, UnitedHealth among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Portugal stocks lower at close of trade; PSI down 1.10%
- Select Medical stock hits 52-week low at 13.94 USD
- Select Medical (SEM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Günlük aralık
12.34 12.65
Yıllık aralık
12.06 40.99
- Önceki kapanış
- 12.63
- Açılış
- 12.62
- Satış
- 12.35
- Alış
- 12.65
- Düşük
- 12.34
- Yüksek
- 12.65
- Hacim
- 988
- Günlük değişim
- -2.22%
- Aylık değişim
- -4.41%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -26.00%
- Yıllık değişim
- -64.39%
21 Eylül, Pazar