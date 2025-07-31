CotationsSections
Devises / SEM
Retour à Actions

SEM: Select Medical Holdings Corporation

12.35 USD 0.28 (2.22%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SEM a changé de -2.22% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 12.34 et à un maximum de 12.65.

Suivez la dynamique Select Medical Holdings Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SEM Nouvelles

Range quotidien
12.34 12.65
Range Annuel
12.06 40.99
Clôture Précédente
12.63
Ouverture
12.62
Bid
12.35
Ask
12.65
Plus Bas
12.34
Plus Haut
12.65
Volume
988
Changement quotidien
-2.22%
Changement Mensuel
-4.41%
Changement à 6 Mois
-26.00%
Changement Annuel
-64.39%
20 septembre, samedi