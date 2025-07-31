Valute / SEM
SEM: Select Medical Holdings Corporation
12.35 USD 0.28 (2.22%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SEM ha avuto una variazione del -2.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.34 e ad un massimo di 12.65.
Segui le dinamiche di Select Medical Holdings Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SEM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.34 12.65
Intervallo Annuale
12.06 40.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.63
- Apertura
- 12.62
- Bid
- 12.35
- Ask
- 12.65
- Minimo
- 12.34
- Massimo
- 12.65
- Volume
- 988
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -26.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- -64.39%
20 settembre, sabato