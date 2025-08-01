Moedas / SEM
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SEM: Select Medical Holdings Corporation
12.47 USD 0.19 (1.55%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SEM para hoje mudou para 1.55%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.33 e o mais alto foi 12.62.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Select Medical Holdings Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SEM Notícias
- Portugal - Ações fecharam o pregão em alta e o Índice PSI avançou 0,24%
- Portugal stocks higher at close of trade; PSI up 0.24%
- Why Select Medical (SEM) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Portugal stocks lower at close of trade; PSI down 0.58%
- Portugal stocks higher at close of trade; PSI up 1.32%
- Select Medical appoints Thomas Mullin as new CEO
- Here's Why Select Medical (SEM) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Portugal stocks lower at close of trade; PSI down 0.79%
- Portugal stocks higher at close of trade; PSI up 0.29%
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Portugal stocks lower at close of trade; PSI down 0.46%
- Mizuho lowers Select Medical Holdings stock price target on LTCH segment pressure
- Mizuho lowers Select Medical stock price target to $18 on LTCH segment pressure
- Portugal stocks higher at close of trade; PSI up 0.23%
- Select Medical (SEM) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Select Medical Shares Down 20% Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
- Portugal stocks lower at close of trade; PSI down 0.25%
- Portugal stocks higher at close of trade; PSI up 1.35%
- Select Medical stock reaffirmed as Buy by Benchmark with $21 price target
- Should Value Investors Buy Select Medical (SEM) Stock?
- Here's Why Select Medical (SEM) is a Strong Value Stock
- Amazon, UnitedHealth among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Portugal stocks lower at close of trade; PSI down 1.10%
- Select Medical stock hits 52-week low at 13.94 USD
Faixa diária
12.33 12.62
Faixa anual
12.06 40.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.28
- Open
- 12.33
- Bid
- 12.47
- Ask
- 12.77
- Low
- 12.33
- High
- 12.62
- Volume
- 335
- Mudança diária
- 1.55%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.48%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -25.28%
- Mudança anual
- -64.04%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh