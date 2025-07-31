통화 / SEM
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SEM: Select Medical Holdings Corporation
12.35 USD 0.28 (2.22%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SEM 환율이 오늘 -2.22%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12.34이고 고가는 12.65이었습니다.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SEM News
- Portugal stocks higher at close of trade; PSI up 0.24%
- Why Select Medical (SEM) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Portugal stocks lower at close of trade; PSI down 0.58%
- Portugal stocks higher at close of trade; PSI up 1.32%
- Select Medical appoints Thomas Mullin as new CEO
- Here's Why Select Medical (SEM) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Portugal stocks lower at close of trade; PSI down 0.79%
- Portugal stocks higher at close of trade; PSI up 0.29%
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Portugal stocks lower at close of trade; PSI down 0.46%
- Mizuho lowers Select Medical Holdings stock price target on LTCH segment pressure
- Mizuho lowers Select Medical stock price target to $18 on LTCH segment pressure
- Portugal stocks higher at close of trade; PSI up 0.23%
- Select Medical (SEM) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Select Medical Shares Down 20% Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
- Portugal stocks lower at close of trade; PSI down 0.25%
- Portugal stocks higher at close of trade; PSI up 1.35%
- Select Medical stock reaffirmed as Buy by Benchmark with $21 price target
- Should Value Investors Buy Select Medical (SEM) Stock?
- Here's Why Select Medical (SEM) is a Strong Value Stock
- Amazon, UnitedHealth among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Portugal stocks lower at close of trade; PSI down 1.10%
- Select Medical stock hits 52-week low at 13.94 USD
- Select Medical (SEM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
일일 변동 비율
12.34 12.65
년간 변동
12.06 40.99
- 이전 종가
- 12.63
- 시가
- 12.62
- Bid
- 12.35
- Ask
- 12.65
- 저가
- 12.34
- 고가
- 12.65
- 볼륨
- 988
- 일일 변동
- -2.22%
- 월 변동
- -4.41%
- 6개월 변동
- -26.00%
- 년간 변동율
- -64.39%
20 9월, 토요일