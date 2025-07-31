Währungen / SEM
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
SEM: Select Medical Holdings Corporation
12.63 USD 0.35 (2.85%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SEM hat sich für heute um 2.85% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.33 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.66 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Select Medical Holdings Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SEM News
- Portugal stocks higher at close of trade; PSI up 0.24%
- Why Select Medical (SEM) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Portugal stocks lower at close of trade; PSI down 0.58%
- Portugal stocks higher at close of trade; PSI up 1.32%
- Select Medical appoints Thomas Mullin as new CEO
- Here's Why Select Medical (SEM) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Portugal stocks lower at close of trade; PSI down 0.79%
- Portugal stocks higher at close of trade; PSI up 0.29%
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Portugal stocks lower at close of trade; PSI down 0.46%
- Mizuho lowers Select Medical Holdings stock price target on LTCH segment pressure
- Mizuho lowers Select Medical stock price target to $18 on LTCH segment pressure
- Portugal stocks higher at close of trade; PSI up 0.23%
- Select Medical (SEM) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Select Medical Shares Down 20% Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
- Portugal stocks lower at close of trade; PSI down 0.25%
- Portugal stocks higher at close of trade; PSI up 1.35%
- Select Medical stock reaffirmed as Buy by Benchmark with $21 price target
- Should Value Investors Buy Select Medical (SEM) Stock?
- Here's Why Select Medical (SEM) is a Strong Value Stock
- Amazon, UnitedHealth among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Portugal stocks lower at close of trade; PSI down 1.10%
- Select Medical stock hits 52-week low at 13.94 USD
- Select Medical (SEM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Tagesspanne
12.33 12.66
Jahresspanne
12.06 40.99
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 12.28
- Eröffnung
- 12.33
- Bid
- 12.63
- Ask
- 12.93
- Tief
- 12.33
- Hoch
- 12.66
- Volumen
- 1.710 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.85%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.24%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -24.33%
- Jahresänderung
- -63.58%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K