KurseKategorien
Währungen / SEM
Zurück zum Aktien

SEM: Select Medical Holdings Corporation

12.63 USD 0.35 (2.85%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SEM hat sich für heute um 2.85% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.33 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.66 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Select Medical Holdings Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SEM News

Tagesspanne
12.33 12.66
Jahresspanne
12.06 40.99
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
12.28
Eröffnung
12.33
Bid
12.63
Ask
12.93
Tief
12.33
Hoch
12.66
Volumen
1.710 K
Tagesänderung
2.85%
Monatsänderung
-2.24%
6-Monatsänderung
-24.33%
Jahresänderung
-63.58%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K