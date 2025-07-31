FiyatlarBölümler
SEE: Sealed Air Corporation

34.11 USD 0.27 (0.79%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SEE fiyatı bugün -0.79% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 33.91 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 34.48 aralığında işlem gördü.

Sealed Air Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
33.91 34.48
Yıllık aralık
22.81 38.85
Önceki kapanış
34.38
Açılış
34.18
Satış
34.11
Alış
34.41
Düşük
33.91
Yüksek
34.48
Hacim
3.031 K
Günlük değişim
-0.79%
Aylık değişim
6.26%
6 aylık değişim
18.77%
Yıllık değişim
-5.96%
21 Eylül, Pazar