Dövizler / SEE
SEE: Sealed Air Corporation
34.11 USD 0.27 (0.79%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
SEE fiyatı bugün -0.79% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 33.91 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 34.48 aralığında işlem gördü.
Sealed Air Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
33.91 34.48
Yıllık aralık
22.81 38.85
- Önceki kapanış
- 34.38
- Açılış
- 34.18
- Satış
- 34.11
- Alış
- 34.41
- Düşük
- 33.91
- Yüksek
- 34.48
- Hacim
- 3.031 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.79%
- Aylık değişim
- 6.26%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 18.77%
- Yıllık değişim
- -5.96%
21 Eylül, Pazar