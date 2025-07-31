Moedas / SEE
SEE: Sealed Air Corporation
33.91 USD 0.13 (0.38%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SEE para hoje mudou para 0.38%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 33.75 e o mais alto foi 34.26.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sealed Air Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SEE Notícias
- SEE Boosts Portfolio With AUTOBAG Brand 850HB Hybrid Bagging Launch
- XME: Materials Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:XME)
- Chamadas de Wall Street da semana
- Street Calls of the Week
- AptarGroup Rewards Shareholders With 7% Hike in Quarterly Dividend
- JPMorgan upgrades Sealed Air stock rating to Overweight on cash flow strength
- Greif Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3, Revenues Decrease 3% Y/Y
- Silgan Holdings stock rating upgraded by BofA Securities on valuation
- Greif Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Sealed Air: Potentially The Best Pick In Packaging (NYSE:SEE)
- IYM: Materials Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYM)
- Amcor Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSEARCA:COPY)
- Amcor to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect for the Stock
- Jefferies lowers Sealed Air stock price target to $33 on Food segment weakness
- Sealed Air (SEE) Q2 EPS Jumps 7%
- Sealed Air Q2 2025 slides: Profitability improves despite revenue headwinds
- Earnings call transcript: Sealed Air Q2 2025 Earnings Beat Expectations
- SEE's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Dip Y/Y on Lower Volumes
- Compared to Estimates, Sealed Air (SEE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Sealed Air (SEE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Sealed Air earnings beat by $0.18, revenue topped estimates
- UFP Technologies (UFPT) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Sealed Air Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?
Faixa diária
33.75 34.26
Faixa anual
22.81 38.85
- Fechamento anterior
- 33.78
- Open
- 33.81
- Bid
- 33.91
- Ask
- 34.21
- Low
- 33.75
- High
- 34.26
- Volume
- 861
- Mudança diária
- 0.38%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.64%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.07%
- Mudança anual
- -6.51%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh