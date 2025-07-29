货币 / SEE
SEE: Sealed Air Corporation
33.86 USD 0.20 (0.59%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SEE汇率已更改0.59%。当日，交易品种以低点33.44和高点33.99进行交易。
关注Sealed Air Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SEE新闻
日范围
33.44 33.99
年范围
22.81 38.85
- 前一天收盘价
- 33.66
- 开盘价
- 33.49
- 卖价
- 33.86
- 买价
- 34.16
- 最低价
- 33.44
- 最高价
- 33.99
- 交易量
- 1.862 K
- 日变化
- 0.59%
- 月变化
- 5.48%
- 6个月变化
- 17.90%
- 年变化
- -6.64%
